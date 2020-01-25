Forces of Libya’s Khalifa Haftar threaten to target civilian aircraft

A spokesman for one of Libya’s warring factions threatened to target civilian airliners flying over Tripoli airspace on Wednesday, prompting Mitiga, the only functioning airport in Libya’s largest city, to halt and divert flights elsewhere. The airport reportedly reopened on Thursday. A spokesman for the forces of General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army – which controls the eastern half of the war-torn country and some enclaves near Tripoli in the country’s west – said in a video message posted on Twitter that all aircraft operating in airspace surrounding Tripoli, whether military or civilian, would be deemed hostile and could be shot down. “Any military or civilian aircraft, regardless of its affiliation, flying over the capital will be destroyed,” the spokesman said, claiming the rival UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) was using the airport for military purposes.