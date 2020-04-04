Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama Gives Reasons why Foreigners are Leaving Nigeria

The Minster Of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama during a briefing of the presidential task force on friday 3rd of April revealed the reasons why foreigner are leaving Nigeria due to the coronavirus outbreak.

responding to the questions at a meeting said that the foreigners leaving has nothing to do with the nations health care system but with them being able to access Medical practitioners and facilities they are familiar with

The Minister said:

“I think the foreigners who are leaving, whether there is something they know that we don’t know, I think it is a lot more innocent than that,” the minister told reporters at the briefing.

“It is basically a case where people are more familiar with the health systems in their various countries and so prefer to go to the various countries so in the event that they might have to be confined, they will be in more familiar surroundings.

“And they will also have access to the medical practitioners that they are used to and, of course, facilities that they are used to. So that’s really the reason.”

Onyeama further said that Ambassadors,Head of missions as well as some staff of these foreign countries are still in Nigeria and have no intention whatsoever of leaving.