Foreign Affairs Minister Recovers From COVID -19, Resume Duty Today

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered from COVID -19 three weeks after isolation.

The Minister who announced this via his twitter handle on Tuesday thanked God for his health and latest COVID -19 status after his latest result came back negative.

He said, “By the very special grace of God my latest COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.



“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone.”

Onyeama also resumed duty today at the ministry amidst cheers and jubilation from the members of staff who in a straight line cheered as he walked into his office.