Forgery: We’ll display credentials of Ondo, Edo governorship aspirants — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will display personal credentials of political aspirants ahead of the governorship elections in Ondo and Edo states to enable public scrutiny.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, disclosed this during a meeting with resident electoral commissioners in Abuja, on Friday.

This development is coming after the supreme court sacked David Lyon, the former governor-elect of Bayelsa state, on the grounds that Biobarakuma Degi-Eriemienyo, his deputy, presented forged credentials to INEC.

The INEC chairman said political parties have failed to ensure adequate screening of candidates’ credentials, which has led to the determination of the outcome of elections by the courts.

He said the credentials of candidates will be publicly displayed on July 6 in Edo and August 4 in Ondo, ahead of the gubernatorial elections in both states.

“This will enable citizens to scrutinise them and take legal action against any candidate who provides false information to the Commission,” he said.

“The personal particulars of candidates will be displayed on 6th July 2020 in Edo State and on 4th August 2020 in Ondo State. I wish to appeal to citizens to note the dates and to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the information provided on oath by the candidates in the interest of our democracy and good governance.”

The commission has scheduled June 2 to June 27 for primary elections and nomination of candidates in Edo, while July 2 to July 25 for Ondo.

Yakubu said INEC will monitor the primary elections closely and enforce sanctions when needed.

“We will rigorously monitor the primaries and where necessary, apply sanctions as provided by law,” he said.

“The Commission has been studying the judgements of courts arising from the conduct of recent elections. We have also been reviewing the reports from accredited observers as well as internal reports from our State Offices. We will continue to keep an eye on the conduct of our officials and apply appropriate sanctions on erring staff, both regular and ad-hoc.”

