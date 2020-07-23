Former Boxing Legend Set To Make Return At Age 54 Against Roy Jones

Former World heavyweight Boxing Sensation, Mike Tyson has recently declared that he is making his return to fight Roy Jones Jr. Come September in Los Angeles.

The former champion, announced on his website Legends Only League, that he is set to fight an eight round exhibition match with the 51-year-old Jones on September 12 in Los Angeles.

Tyson settled fears that aroused from fans that both could sustain injuries as a result of the match, by saying that the rules will require that both boxers wear protective headgear. He added by saying that the fight is going to be amazing.

“We are both highly experienced fighters and at such, can look after ourselves for the entirety of the fight”, he assured.

The boxing veteran finished his unprecedented career with 50-6 and boosts of 44 knockouts, while his counterpart Jones, recorded 66-9 with 47 knockouts.

“Rather than it being a fight to amuse the audience, it will instead be one of much required intensity, skill and energy. You see individuals have the perception that skill loss is complemented by being overage, without thinking that training helps anyone gets back to requires fitness”, he said.

At 20 years, Tyson was already the heavyweight champion in boxing, within a year he was recognised as an undisputed champion and earned the name, Baddest man on the planet.

His career suffered major setback in 1991, when he was arrested for rape, served jail term for a period of three years and returned to the ring in 1995.