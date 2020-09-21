Former Disney Star, Zendaya Wins Emmy Award For Lead Role Played In Drama

Zendaya has emerged winner of an Emmy award, following lead role she played in a drama.

With the win, Zendaya made it to history books as not only the youngest winner of an Emmy, but the second black woman to bag the award.

Back in 2015, Viola Davis won it as a result of role she played in series, ‘How To Get Away With Murder’.

The role she played in HBO’s Euphoria made her the preferable candidate to win the award as against competitors like Jennifer Aniston and others.

Zendaya lauded her family and the Euphoria producer, Sam Levinson for their support and role played making her win the Emmy award.

She further encouraged the youths to never give up on their dreams, “there is hope for you and just bear in mind that I admire and respect you all”.