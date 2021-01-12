Former Edo Commissioner, Didi Adodo, Reportedly Dies Of COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi
Comrade Didi Adodo, a former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in Edo State, is dead. He reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.
Before his death, he was the General Secretary of Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN).
Adodo was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC).
According to information made available on his Facebook page, Adodo, who hailed from Iruekpen, Esan West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, attended Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongidda-Ora and graduated in 1979.
Adodo later attended University of Benin (UNIBEN) where he graduated in 1986.