Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili Loses Mother

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria in the 2019 election and ex-Minister of Education, has lost her mother, Mrs. Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu.

She was said to have died of cancer-related sickness in Abuja on Sunday night.

Until her death, she was a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Ezekwesili made the announcement on Monday, in a statement through her spokesman, Ozioma Ubabukoh.

Ujubuonu, born April 18, 1942, died in the late hours of Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was aged 78.

She was a native of Ndodolu Village, Umunuko, Ukpor, in Nnewi South Local Government Area (AREA) of Anambra State.

She had been a widow after the death of her husband, Benjamin Ujubuonu, in 1988.

“The retired businesswoman devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, the church and service to humanity.

“She died in the arms and home of her daughter, Ezekwesili, in Abuja on Sunday night from cancer,” the statement read partly.