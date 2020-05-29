Former Gov. Peter Obi Stands With Dr. Akinwumi Adesina

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi took to his twitter handle to acknowledge his support for the African Development Bank President Dr Adesina Akinwumi.

In his tweet he explained that Africa as a continent and its leaders of every country ought to celebrate the opportunities provided to them by Dr. Adesina

He further stated that if Africans miss the opportunities provided to them , they will have themselves to blame. He tweeted

“For a people in search of leadership that will inspire a continent-wide transformation, Africa and its state governments need to rally round and celebrate opportunities such as been presented by Dr @akin_adesina’s presidency of the AfDB.

“We will have ourselves to blame if we miss this opportunity. Adesina deserves ALL of our support. -PO

