Former Governor Of Anambra, Chinwoke Mbadinuju Not Dead

By Seun Adeuyi

The family of the Former Anambra State Governor, Chinwoke Mbadinuju has dismissed media reports that the ex-governor is dead.

His first son, Barr. Chetachi, in a statement on behalf of the family said the ex-Governor is very much alive, very healthy, and only suffers the symptoms associated with any person in his mid seventies.

The statement reads:

“For the past hours, our family has been innuendated with calls about the rumour milling around of the death of His Excellency, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju, (Odera), our father. This is to clarify the issues surrounding the rumour.

“His Excellency, Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju is very much alive, he is very healthy, and only suffers the symptoms associated with any person in his mid seventies.

“I want to appreciate all those who through calls have sought the true position of the circumstances. I thank everyone for their concerns, and caution those who are spreading the unfounded rumour to please desist from such.

“Only God has the power of life and death.

“Once, more thank you all for your concerns; and wishing everyone a Prosperous New Year.”

Mbadinuju was Governor of Anambra from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2003, elected on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) platform.