Former Governor Of Oyo State Dies

The former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi who I’m the past week was been treated for the coronavirus is dead.

Ajimobi who died at the age of 70 was was admitted at the First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos until his demise today.

This is coming few hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party of which Ajimobi was named the Acting National Chairman after the court upheld the the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole from the party.

Reports had it that the ex governor had been on life support machine after he slipped into a deep coma and was hardly responding to treatment going by the observations of medical experts around him