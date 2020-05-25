0 comments

Former Imo Broadcasting Corporation DG Allegedly Stabs Wife To Death

A former Director-General of the Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Sir TC Okere, 86 allegedly stabbed his wife to death this morning.

They were married for over 50years.

The incident which claimed the life of the 77-year-old Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo retiree occurred in Imerenwe in Ngor-Okpala council area of Imo State.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikeokwu Godson Orlando, confirmed that the crime suspect who is said to be having an advanced dementia is on the run.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the incident.

