Former Iranian VP Bags 30 Months Jail Term

By Onwuka Gerald

Former Iranian Vice President for women’s affairs, Shahindokht Molaverdi, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being accused of revealing classified information to foreign parties.

Former VP Molaverdi who served as the vice president for women’s affairs for four years, was accused of leaking confidential information to foreign countries.

She was also blamed for carrying out political propaganda against the Islamic regime.

The convicted Molaverdi denied both charges, saying she will appeal the verdict.

Speaking to the country’s ISNA news agency, Molaverdi stated, “I got the sentence today, i will rightly protest within the next 20 days and definitely appeal the verdict”.

Molaverdi was the vice president to President Hassan Rouhani’s first term in office, between 2013 and 2017; after which she was then appointed as Rouhani’s “special aide on civil rights affairs which went on for a year.

She is also an advocate for women’s and human rights in the Islamic Republic.