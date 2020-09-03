Former Italian PM Tests Positive For #COVID19

Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19, even as local elections approach rapidly in September.

“Unfortunately, this too has happened to me, but I carry on fighting,” Berlusconi was quoted by his staff as telling supporters during a video meeting.

Berlusconi, who is still politically active, will remain under isolation in his house in the town of Arcore, north of Milan, his staff said in a statement according to Reuters.

His staff revealed that the four-time prime Minister intends to continue to provide support to candidates from his centre-right Forza Italia party at local elections scheduled the. 20-21 of September.

Reports say that Flavio Briatore, an old friend of Berlusconi’s and the owner of the Billionaire nightclub in Sardinia, also tested positive last month.

Italy has seen a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in August as tourists from all over the country flocked to its beaches.

The country– hit by one of Europe’s worst outbreaks of COVID-19 with over 270,000 confirmed cases and 35,500 deaths–, managed to contain the contagion since a peak in fatalities and infections in March and April.