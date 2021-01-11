Former Military Administrator of Benue, Kano States, Aminu Kontagora, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

By Seun Adeuyi

Aminu Isa Kontagora, former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue states, is dead. He died on Sunday night after a brief illness at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

ChannelsTv quoted a close family member, to have said that the former military administrator died of COVID-19 related complications.

According to the family source, the deceased will be buried today, Monday in line with the Islamic injunction.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG) has expressed sadness over the death of the former Military Administrator.

The SSG, in his condolence message, described late Col. Kontagora as a complete gentleman and Military Officer who would be remembered for his enduring commitment to the development of Benue and Kano States during his tenure as Military Administrator.

The statement read partly, “late Col. Aminu Isah Kontagora was a respected officer who spent his life in the service of the State, country, and humanity, adding that his death was a great tragedy and a monumental loss to the Niger State at this very critical period of our history.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the State, I want to convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of late Col. Aminu Isah Kontagora, the Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, people of Kontagora Emirate and Nigerlites as a whole on this huge loss.”

The SSG prayed that the Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, reward him with Jannatul Firdausi and give the entire family the courage to bear the irreparable loss.

Born in 1956, he was Administrator of Benue State, from August 1996 to August 1998 during the military regime of General Sani Abacha. He was also the Administrator of Kano State from September 1998 to May 1999, under the transitional regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.