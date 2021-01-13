Former Military Gov, Ndubuisi Kanu, Is Dead

By Onwuka Gerald

An ex-Military Governor of Lagos and Imo States, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd.), has died, aged 77.

The news of his passing was announced by Kanu’s associate and ally, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, on Wednesday.

Her words, “I can confirm that he died. This is very sad news, adding that a statement will be issued soon,” she said.

Although, the cause of his death could not be known immediately.

Kanu, who was appointed into the Supreme Military Council headed by the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed in 1975, later became a human rights activist right after he left the military.

He was also influential in the agitation for the actualisation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.