Former NANS President Receives Threats To Life From Close Associate

The Great Oracle as he is referred who bears the name Abdul Mamud on twitter is a lawyer and human rights activist. One time president of National Association of Nigerian Students and a long time advocate for good governance, has taken to his twitter handle @abdulmammud01 to disclose threats made to him by an associate.

His legal firm had only recently indicated taking over a civil suit involving three ladies of a northern pressure group called #NorthNormal in response to a libel action suit on the group by the lawyers to the First Lady of Kaduna state. The ladies had earlier called for the resignation of the First Lady of the state from a Women empowerment organisation where she is the chairperson of the group. The call for her resignation came after her son had gotten involved in rape threats and cyber-bullying where she made the statement ” … all’s fair in war…”

The former NANS president expressed his displeasure at the associate who he had “stood at the barricade with 30 years ago” would stoop so low as to dish out horrifying and disgusting threats to him because they are on opposing sides.

He went on to give a bit of history surrounding his life and his dedication to fighting for what’s right, refering to a story of how he escaped death after 13 days in a UK hospital and his heart had stopped beating and the promise he had made to defend just legacies and fight for good causes. Claiming since he didn’t die on that hospital bed in the UK in October 2016 he has overcome fear of death so any death threats against him can’t get him to give up his pursuance of justice and good governance.