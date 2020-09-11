Former NDDC MD Forfeits N250Million To Government.

A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has forfeited the sum of N250 million to the the Federal Government.

The Head of Media and Publicity for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement revealed that Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, recently granted the final forfeiture of the money, based on an application for final forfeiture of the fund by the Lagos zonal office of the EFCC.



It said, “The EFCC had approached the court, seeking the forfeiture of the fund, arguing that it was traced, recovered and reasonably suspected to be part of proceeds of unlawful activities.



“Specifically, investigation by the Commission revealed that a contractor with the NDDC, received funds for a purported contract and transferred N250million, suspected as kickbacks, to a real estate company, for the acquisition of a property in favour of the former MD of the NDDC.

“The EFCC, armed with enough facts and figures involved in the transaction, approached the court for the forfeiture of the money to the government.

“Justice Aikawa granted the order of final forfeiture accordingly”, the statement added.

However in the statement, EFCC did not reveal the identity of the Managing Director.