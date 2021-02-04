Former Plateau Interim Deputy Gov, Jethro Akun, Is Dead

Ex-interim Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Jethro Akun has died aged 76.

The BreakingTimes gathered that the elder statesman who just clocked 76 years died on Thursday morning after a brief illness.

Before his death, Akun was a key figure of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He previously served the state in various capacities which including as a two terms member of the Plateau State House of Assembly and also Commissioner, serving variously in Ministries of Information and Communication, Youths and Sports.

Akun with his boss spent six months in office before being evicted by the Supreme court which declared the interim administration illegal.

Meanwhile, Governor Simon Lalong in a statement, saif Akun’s death was a great loss to his immediate family, the people of Bokkos LGA, Plateau State and the nation as a whole.

Lalong sympathized with the family of the deceased and prayed to God to enable his soul eternal rest.