A former U.S Naval officer, Michael White, who was held in Iran & serving a 10 years sentence has been moved from Swiss embassy to a ward for coronavirus patients in Tehran after experiencing dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue & fever, Private Military Contractor, Edward has disclosed.

Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause illnesses such as the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). In 2019, a new coronavirus was identified as the cause of a disease outbreak that originated in China.

The virus is now known as the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The disease it causes is called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in a growing number of countries, including the U.S. Public health groups, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are monitoring the situation and posting updates on their websites. WHO declared a global pandemic in March 2020. These groups have also issued recommendations for preventing and treating the illness.

Symptoms

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 may appear two to 14 days after exposure and can include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other symptoms can include:

Tiredness

Aches

Runny nose

Sore throat