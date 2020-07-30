Former US Presidential Candidate Dies, After Contracting #COVID19

After a Month of Intense battle with the Coronavirus disease, a former one-time Republican Presidential Candidate, Herman Cain has been reported dead in Atlanta area hospital where he was initially being treated.
The confirmation was made through his website Editor, who stated that Cain died at the Atlanta-area hospital, a place where he was initially scheduled to project a television programme that is said to be done weekly.
The website also read, “Herman Cain, our friend, our boss, and who is like a Father to many of us has passed away”.
“The former Presidential candidate, has so far been strong and healthy, was still regarded to be at risk of contacting the Virus, due to the history he had with cancer”, the statement said.
The deceased was said to be born in December 1945 in Tennessee, grew up in Atlanta having being raised by a domestic worker mother.
One of the most notable achievement by the African-American businessman’s policy was the 9-9-9 reform plan on taxation, which explains, a nine percent income tax, a nine percent corporate tax, and nine percent sales tax.
The Navy veteran during his presidential campaign, was allegedly accused of being involved in act of sexual misconduct, one which he denied. Even after leading, Cain was forced to suspend his campaign.