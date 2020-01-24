Former X-Factor Star Danny Tetley, Apprehended for sexually exploiting underage Boys

Fomrer X-Factor semi-finalist and singer, Danny Tetley, has been jailed for the sexual exploitation of underage boys.

The 39-year-old appeared today at Bradford Crown Court today, after pleading guilty of inducing five teenage boys between the ages of 15 and 16 to send him indecent images for money.

Tetley was accused of sending the messages between October 2018 and August 2019. Some of the explicit images requested were at most serious Category A, which according to the Crown Prosecution Service, would show ‘images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism’.

According to Mirror, his nine-year jail term forms part of a 17-year extended sentence, meaning Tetley will be closely monitored on licence for eight years after being released from the nine-year jail term.

He will also be made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said: ‘This has been most distressing for the victims,

‘The press are here in force for the extent of gravity of the case, the number of child victims. Your celebrity is now gone, tarnished and destroyed.’

The judge said that Tetley ‘exploited’ the status that The X Factor gave him, saying: ‘You abused that status to satisfy your perverted sexual needs,’ and assessed Tetley as a ‘highly predatory and manipulative individual’.

The paedophile singer found fame on the 2018 series of the ITV talent show.