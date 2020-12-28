Founder Of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Dies At 79

By Onwuka Gerald

The founder of Rhema Deliverance Mission, Bishop Arthur Nwachukwu has joined his ancestors.

The bishop passed away on Monday at the age of 79 in his residence located at Umunya in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The news of his demise was revealed by his son, Ejike Nwachukwu, to journalists in Awka, Anambra State.

According to him, “Bishop Nwachukwu was previously sick but recovered. He had told us that after Christmas, he would like to go home and rest as he wouldn’t want a situation whereby he will be sick to the point of being a burden to anyone.

“At first, we didn’t comprehend what he meant, so we didn’t take him seriously because he was not sick. However, by 3 am today, he breathed his last. He has gone to be with his maker,” Ejike said.

Bishop Nwachukwu hailed from Umunya in the Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.