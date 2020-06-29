Four Aid Workers Kidnapped by Islamist Militants In Nigeria

About four aid workers and a private security worker have been abducted in Northeast Nigeria.

The aid workers represent various International NGOs from Action Against Hunger, International Rescue Committee and Reach.

The workers were seen in a video appealing to their NGOs to rescue them.

The rising insecurity in Nigeria has led to a series of abductions and village raids in both Northeastern and Northwestern Nigeria fuelled by Boko Haram and Bandits.

The aid workers did not mention Boko Haram as their captors, rather they mentioned a ” khalifa” which is a term used to describe ISIS West Africa.

The NGOs, NRC and Action Against Hunger said they are working to secure the freedom of there workers.