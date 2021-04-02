Four Arrested in Enugu for Armed Robbery, Cultism

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested four suspects for various criminal offences ranging from armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm, stealing and cultism in the state within one week.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that police operatives recovered three firearms with nine live cartridges and some stolen items from the suspects.

Ndukwe said that on March 29 at about 2:30 p.m. police operatives on routine patrol duty in Nsude-Udi area of Old Enugu-Awka Road intercepted and arrested one Chinobi Nwalam, 25, in a Toyota Hiace Commuter bus.

According to him, police operatives recovered one locally-made double-barrel pistol with two live cartridges from the suspect.