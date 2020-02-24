Four Chinese nationals, Sixteen others arrested for illegal dredging in Lagos

Four Chinese nationals and 16 others have been arrested by the Lagos State Government for operating illegal dredging sites in various waterfronts in Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas of the State.

The Chinese nationals who were accused of causing huge degradation to the environment as well as eroding the shorelines of Lagos, were arrested on-site at Eputu and Bogije for illegal dredging and industrial activities such as tug-boats manufacturing without regards to the State law on dredging activities.

Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure, Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi who led the enforcement team to effect the arrest said the state has recorded a huge loss due to the activities of illegal dredgers.

Abdullahi who also led the team to other illegal dredging sites at Langbasa and Ebute Sangotedo where illegal dredging facilities were sealed and operators found on-site were apprehended, advised all dredging operators in the State to visit the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to obtain the necessary approvals and regularise their papers to enable them operate within the law of the State.

He added that those arrested have already been charged to Court for necessary prosecution.