Four Covid19 Patients Discharged in Abuja

Four coronavirus victims have recovered and have been discharged in Abuja from the isolation centre which brings it to 11 victims in total to have been discharged from the isolation centre

The FCTA confirmed this in a tweet today @official FCTA

“COVID19: FOUR NEWLY DISCHARGED

“The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020.

“The FCTA remains committed to curbing the spread the virus in the territory.”

