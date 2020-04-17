Four Members Of Kano State COVID-19 Task Force Test Positive

Kano State Governor’s aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai has disclosed that four members of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 have tested positive to Coronavirus.

Salihu Yaksai who is the SA, Media and Communications of the Kano State Government, via his Twitter handle, announced that the co-chairperson of the task force was among the four members who contacted the virus.

“The Co-Chair of the Kano State Task Force on Covid-19 and 3 of the members of his committee have tested positive to the virus. They are among the last 12 cases that have been announced. Total number of confirmed cases remains 21. May Allah heal them all. #StayAtHomeAndStaySafe”

Recall that he earlier Today, he countered the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday Report of five new COVID-19 cases in Kano State.

As of Thursday, April 16, 2020, NCDC had recorded a total number of 21 COVID-19 cases from Kano State.