0 comments

Four NSCDC officers kidnapped in Kogi

by on February 21, 2020
 

The Kogi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed the kidnap of four of its personnel by unknown gunmen.

The security operatives who were reportedly on their way to Benue State for a promotion examination, were kidnapped at a spot in Alo-Offoke community on Itobe-Ayingba road.

Spokesman of the state police command, William Aya confirmed the abduction and also revealed that 3 victims of the incident who sustained injuries during the attack were rushed to the hospital.

Aya said the police team who responded to a distress call found two abandoned vehicles riddled with bullets; one Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration number Kogi KNA 220 LG and a Volkswagen Gulf car with registration number Lagos EZ 376 SMK. 

READ  Police nabs 25 Fulani Kidnappers

Though a joint team of police and military personnel are reportedly combing the bush to rescue victims, it was learnt that the kidnappers have already established contact with the families of the victims and are demanding N30 million ransom for their release.

Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria

KogiNSCDC

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 