Four sentenced to seven years imprisonment for stealing noodles, cigarettes

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced four men to seven years’ imprisonment each for stealing and burglary without option of fine.

The convicts are Owoeye Ojo, Agbetuyi Taiwo, Adeniyi Busayo and Lasisi Friday.

They were found guilty of breaking into a shop belonging to one Mrs Iyabo Ige around 2am and 5am on August 26, 2017 at Enu Odi, Odo-Ado in Ado-Ekiti and carting away packs of noodles, cigarettes, milk and packs of battery.

Justice Bamidele Omotosho in his judgment, found them guilty of the offence of burglary and stealing based on their confessional statement and witness accounts during the trial.

The court did not give them an option of fine.

The judge, however, “did not find them guilty of conspiracy which they were also charged with.”

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Wale Fapohunda, who is the state Commissioner for Justice, said the convicts broke into a shop and carted away the items.

Fapohunda said that the offences contravened Sections 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti, 2012.

He called three witnesses and tendered exhibits including pictures, statements of the convicts and the stolen items.

Defence Counsel, Mr Yinka Opaleye and Adekunle Ojo, who called only one witness, pleaded for leniency, praying the court to tamper justice with mercy.