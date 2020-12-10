Fr. Mbaka Assaults BBC Reporters

By Adejumo Enock

A Catholic Priest of Enugu Diocese, Fr. Ejike Mbaka and some of his church members assaulted a BBC crew and two others at his complex in Enugu State on Wednesday.

The crew who were molested at the adoration premises were accused of writing biased and fake stories against the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN)

The crew with another catholic priest, Fr. Cajethan Obiekezie and his assistant, Solomon Orakram accompanied the BBC Journalist, Chioma Obianiwa had gone to Fr. Mbaka’s adoration Ministry at around 10:00 for an interview which could not be held because the priest was preaching.

The BBC Crew led by father Obiekezie moved to Father Mbaka’s home after the church service to conduct the scheduled interview.

On getting to Fr. Mbaka’s home, the journalists who were waiting in the car after Fr. Obiekezie went to talk with him were surrounded by 20 men.

According to the BBC reporter, the men seized their equipment and threatened to kill them for writing “negative reports about Mbaka”.

She said, “Mbaka asked us to wait until the end of the programme for the interview. The men outside his house said BBC Igbo writes negative things about Mbaka and started beating Nnamdi, Solomon and Ndubuisi. They gave them heavy blows on their heads and all over their body”.

Obianiwa further expressed that Father Mbaka and Father Obiekezie came out of the house when they heard the noise and that Father Mbaka faced her and started poking his fingers in her face, calling her “satanic”.’

She said, “This fired up the men to continue the attacks as Father Mbaka continued shouting and abusing us. He asked his men to seize our phones and cameras. They said they would kill us and nothing would happen. They removed my wig and tried to strangle Nnamdi. Father Obiekezie was telling them to stop but they attacked him too and seized his phone”.

She added that the attacks stopped when she screamed that “the world would know that they were killed in Mbaka’s house”.

“Father Mbaka asked us to leave before his men killed us. He asked them to return our equipment and they chased us out of the compound. His men trailed us till we left the state to seek medical assurance and police help”. She said