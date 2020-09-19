France: Finance Minister Tests Positive For #COVID19

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire revealed Friday he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Le Maire however says he has no symptoms and will continue to carry out his duties while quarantined at home.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this evening,” Le Maire said in a statement on Twitter, adding that he would remain at home for seven days. “I immediately followed the health measures brought in by the government by self-isolating at home.”

Le Maire added no further details.

Recall that Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex last week tested negative for COVID-19, after he came into contact with someone who tested positive at the Tour de France cycle race.

France has been battling a surge in new confirmed Covid-19 cases, earlier on Friday reporting a record number of 13,215 for any 24 hour period since the start of the pandemic. The daily death toll jumped to a four-month high.