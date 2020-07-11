Fraud: Magu Must Answer For Alleged Violations, Victimization And Stealing – PDP

The Buhari’s Presidency has recently been advised by the People’s Democratic Party not to cover for the current Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu over alleged case of corrupt practices, violation of rules, victimizing Nigerians as well as stealing of the country’s funds that was later recovered and simultaneously led to his suspension.

This was contained in a press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary to the party, Kola Ologbondiyan recently in Abuja.

Magu was described by the Party as unfit and lacking the competency of leading an agency like the EFCC. He was also accused by them of reducing the renowned reputation of the anti-corruption agency to a house full of corrupt practises that focuses on extorting money from innocent Nigerians.

“Magu should be made to answer to allegations in the public that as an acting Chairman, he is more interested in Financial acquisitions rather than the administration of justice for all, they added that he also should answer to reasons why innocent Nigerians are locked up with different sorts of aggravated charges, and not allowed to defend themselves in court.

Victims are being made by the chairman’s led administration to make statements while in custody and without the services of their lawyers. There was also an alleged accusation that the indicted EFCC boss was also harassing judges in order to get conviction on certain cases.

“Magu has destroyed the integrity of the anti-corruption agency with his selective fight against corruption, as offenders alike are not punished by the agency when found guilty. Similarly, there are situation in which certain officer’s rank and position are unjustly terminated by Madu’s led administration and in the process, sent home.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, recently issued a memo that contained detailed charges over extorted funds that was later recovered, secret sale of seized properties amongst others. Ibrahim Magu was also accused of lacking the competency and charismatic discipline, of heading a well renowned agency like the EFCC.

Nigerians are no doubt expecting the Federal Government to ensure that Magu is being prosecuted accordingly in the court, while taking decisive steps in ensuring that the once besmirched reputation of the agency is restored without hesitancy.