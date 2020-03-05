Fraud, stealing: Police arraign Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka

Ekiti State Police Command have arraigned Mr Lere Olayinka, who is an aide of a former governor of the state, Mr Peter Ayodele Fayose, before an Ado-Ekiti chief magistrate court on a three-count charge of abuse of office, stealing and fraud.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, informed the court that Olayinka, 47, committed the offence between 2014 and 2018 at the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, Ilokun, Ado-Ekiti.

Okunade alleged that the defendant, as a public officer during the Fayose administration, abused his office when he failed to remit commercial revenues totalling N13.5 million accruing to the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State to the coffers of the Ekiti State government.

The prosecutor also alleged that Olayinka, being the Director-General of the broadcasting station, abused his office when he authorized travelling allowance totalling N7m in his name for journeys he did not embark on.

Okunade added that the defendant also unlawfully converted N13.5m belonging to the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State to his personal use.

He asked the court for adjournment of the case to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Olayinka pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His counsel, a former Attorney-General of Ekiti State, Mr Kolapo Kolade, urged the court to grant his client bail, with a promise he would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted Olayinka bail in the sum of N1m, with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case till April 27, 2020 for hearing.