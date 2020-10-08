Free HIV Tests Set Up For ‘All Lagosians’ By State’s First Lady, Lagos Aids Control

In commemoration of the Year 2020 Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health week, flagged off by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Joke Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State Aids Control Agency, has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to provide free HIV Testing Service to all Lagosians.

Addressing participants, on Tuesday, at the compound of Baale, Ekore-Oworonsoki, Kosofe LGA, the CEO, LSACA, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke said the partnership is to enhance grassroots penetration of its community engagement and participation in HIV/AIDS-related issues in the State.

Adeleke emphasised that having the HTS with other healthcare services will not only avail Lagosians the opportunity to a wholesome healthcare delivery, it will also instill the understanding that testing positive to the virus is not a death sentence.

She encouraged residents to utilise the 142 Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) Centres in the State to determine their status as early as possible and take the necessary precautions.

The Medical Officer, Health Department, Kosofe LGA, Dr. (Mrs.) Adenike Oluseyi Oguntuase, projected that the programme will positively impact on and improve all other healthcare services rendered in the State since the exercise extends to the general outpatient services.

She assured that the programme will in no small measure lead to the reduction of morbidity and mortality rate among young and old residents of the State.