Free Sowore Now – Amnesty International Tells FG

By Onwuka Gerald

Global rights group, Amnesty International (AI) had on Tuesday urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to immediately release Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore, as well as four other activists who were detained in the Kuje Correctional Centre on Monday.

The organization made the call via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“Authorities should do well to immediately and unconditionally release activist Omoyele Sowore and other activists who were apprehended by the police during a New Year’s Eve peaceful protest in Abuja”.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that Sowore alongside other activists were arrested on New Year’s Eve in Abuja for holding a protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

They were arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others against the government; the activists however denied all charges.

Sowore, who back in 2019 was declared a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, was remanded for several months by the Buhari led government for allegedly inciting for a revolution.