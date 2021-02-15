FreeEromz: Nigerians Call For Release Of Arrested #EndSARS Protester Ahead Of Court Hearing

Nigerians have called for the total freedom of arrested #EndSARS protester, Peter Eronmosele Adene.

The hashtag #FreeEromz is currently trending on Twitter.

This is coming ahead of the arraignment of Adene, at the Yaba Magistrate Court.

The embattled youth was arrested by the police on November 7,2020, for his involvement in the #EndSARS protest and also on allegations of providing financial support to the movement.

Plot by the police to remand him for 30 days was uncovered by his lawyer.

The policemen had arrested the #EndSARS protester in Ikeja and taken to the police command headquarters from where he was transferred to the Area F Command before detaining him at the SCID, Panti.

He was then flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos.

However, rather than charge him, the policemen secretly approached an Yaba Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate O.A Salau, for a remand order to detain him for an extra 30 days without the consent of his lawyer.

Tunde Jinadu, his lawyer, who was at the SCID, was told by policemen that his client was no longer in custody.

However, Jinadu immediately received words from concerned persons about what the police were up to.

On arrival at the court, the policemen were shocked and wondered how the lawyer was able to get information on what was happening.

He was later arraigned, where the magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N1million.

His next court hearing is today February 15, 2020, for mention.

