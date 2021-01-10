FreeEromz Trends Ahead Of Court Hearing Of Arrested #EndSARS Protester

By Seun Adeuyi

The hashtag #FreeEromz is currently trending on Twitter. This is coming ahead of the arraignment of arrested #EndSARS protester, Peter Eronmosele Adene, at the Yaba Magistrate Court.

The embattled youth was arrested by the police on November 7,2020, for his involvement in the #EndSARS protest and also on allegations of providing financial support to the movement.

Plot by the police to remand him for 30 days was uncovered by his lawyer.

The policemen had arrested the #EndSARS protester in Ikeja and taken to the police command headquarters from where he was transferred to the Area F Command before detaining him at the SCID, Panti.

He was then flown to Abuja and detained for seven days before being brought back to Lagos.

However, rather than charge him, the policemen secretly approached an Yaba Magistrate Court presided over by Magistrate O.A Salau, for a remand order to detain him for an extra 30 days without the consent of his lawyer.

Tunde Jinadu, his lawyer, who was at the SCID, was told by policemen that his client was no longer in custody.

However, Jinadu immediately received words from concerned persons about what the police were up to.

On arrival at the court, the policemen were shocked and wondered how the lawyer was able to get information on what was happening.

He was later arraigned, where the magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N1million.

His next court hearing is tomorrow, January 11, 2020, for mention. It’s is being alleged that it could lead to trial.

In a tweet, on Sunday, he wrote: “My court hearing is tomorrow 11/01/2021 at Yaba Magistrate Court. Time is 9am.

“Hopefully I am not secretly abducted before then and made not to appear. Or abducted during or after the court hearing.

“However, one thing is sure, Naija go better under my watch!#FreeEromz“

