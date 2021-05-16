FreeOkeyIfejoku | Nigerian Billionaire, Ned Nwoko Accused of ‘Illegally Jailing’ Kinsman

Ned Nwoko is the number one trending topic on Twitter but it’s not his deep pockets or his polygamous super rich lifestyle that is the issue.
Ned Nwoko has been accused by Pamela Ifejoku of using his influence and affluence to incarcerate both her mother and father because they resisted his alleged land grabbing scheme.
Pamela, who represented Abuja was the second runner-up in the 2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.
Pamela in a series of tweets stated that her mother ‘celebrated’ her birthday in prison and her father was ‘illegally jailed’ because of Ned Nwoko.
See tweets below ;