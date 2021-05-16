FreeOkeyIfejoku | Nigerian Billionaire, Ned Nwoko Accused of ‘Illegally Jailing’ Kinsman

Ned Nwoko is the number one trending topic on Twitter but it’s not his deep pockets or his polygamous super rich lifestyle that is the issue.

Ned Nwoko has been accused by Pamela Ifejoku of using his influence and affluence to incarcerate both her mother and father because they resisted his alleged land grabbing scheme.

Pamela, who represented Abuja was the second runner-up in the 2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant.

Pamela in a series of tweets stated that her mother ‘celebrated’ her birthday in prison and her father was ‘illegally jailed’ because of Ned Nwoko.

See tweets below ;

NED NWOKO YOU USED YOUR MONEY TO ILLEGALLY JAIL MY FATHER, DENY IT!!!

SOMEBODY PLEASE HELP US🙏🏾🙏🏾 #freeOkeyIfejoku #NedNwokoStoptheintimidation pic.twitter.com/X9b0VruGE0 — PaMelanin (@pa_melanin) May 15, 2021

Sometime in 2017, Ned Nwoko instigated a crisis in Idumuje Ugboko Community in Delta State, as a result of the community's firm refusal to give him additional 90 hectares of land, having mismanaged the over hectares earlier giving to him……A thread. — PaMelanin (@pa_melanin) May 15, 2021

In the ensuing crisis, it was alleged that one Cyprian Kumaorun was killed. While this was ongoing, my Father Mr. Okey Ifejoku was several kilometres away in Asaba. He was neither present at the scene of the crisis nor participated in any alleged fight. — PaMelanin (@pa_melanin) May 15, 2021

However, since then, Ned Nwoko has made it a point of duty to terrorise the community until they fall on their knees and offer him the land on a platter. #Nednwokostoptheintimidation #freeOkeyIfejoku

Please stay with me, the story continues…. — PaMelanin (@pa_melanin) May 15, 2021