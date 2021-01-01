FreeSowore: Nigerians Call For Release Of Omoyele Sowore, Who Was Reportedly Arrested Alongside Other Activists In Abuja On New Year Day

By Seun Adeuyi

Human rights activist and former presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has been reportedly arrested alongside other activists in Abuja.

The hashtag #FreeSowore is currently trending on Twitter, following the reported arrest of the activists.

According to Sahara Reporters, the activists were carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year when they were arrested by Nigerian security forces in Abuja.

It was learnt that policemen suspected to be with the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja, injuring Sowore before carting him other activists away at the location.

Below are reactions TheBreakingTimes gathered from Twitter:

@IAmPrincessDfk: “As if it wasn’t enough they held @YeleSowore in Abuja, away from his family. Just into 2021, The @NGRPresident arrested @YeleSowore and other comrades.What exactly is this Sudan man’s problem.#FreeSowore”

@usmanjamiuope: “BUHARI first gift to us this year is arresting Sowore alongside other activists.We will never be tired as we will soon overcome.#FreeSowore”

@AimThaMachine: “We haven’t even gone 2 hours into 2021 and they’ve arrested Omoyele Sowore in Abuja just now…Is this how we want to go Mr President @MBuhari ??? #FreeSowore”

@madona1996: “If Nigeria govt have not arrested these enemies of Nigeria, it is injustice and tyrannical to arrest Sowore for holding a peaceful protest in a supposed country practicing democracy.#FreeSowore #FreeSowore #FreeSowore #FreeSowore”

@IamMandate: “This is the height of it. This brainless tyrant @MBuhari just think he owns everybody and can arrest or brutalise anyone at will. After restricting @YeleSowore to Abuja for over a year and denying him access to family, U still attacked him? What exactly is it U want? #FreeSowore”

