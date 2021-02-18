French Defender, Benjamin Pavard Contracts COVID-19

Bayern Munich’s right back, Benjamin Pavard has gone into quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

The club on Wednesday evening, announced that the player has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine at home.

Following the development, Pavard, 24, would be the fourth Bayern player to have contracted the virus, after Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and Thomas Mueller all did in recent times.

Pavard and Mueller are both expected to miss Bayern’s clash away to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.