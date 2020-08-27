BT Sports: French Football Star, Paul Pogba Contracts #COVID19

Manchester United and France midfielder, Paul Pogba, has contracted COVID-19.
This development has led to the player being left out of France’s squad for upcoming Nations League games against Sweden and Croatia.
France will play Sweden in Solna on September 5 and Croatia in Paris on September 8.
He has been replaced by Eduardo Camavinga, who has not been capped before now.
Les Bleus head coach, Didier Deschamps, confirmed Pogba’s status, after he announced the squad for the games.
Deschamps said, “I had to make a last-minute change to this list, because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list but unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”