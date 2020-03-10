French minister Franck Riester tests positive for coronavirus

Franck Riester, the ministerof Culture of the French Republic has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He is not in hospital, but rather confined to his home, with very few symptoms,” France’s health minister Olivier Véran said in an interview with French news channel BFMTV on Monday evening.

The minister is believed to have contracted the virus at the country’s lower house National Assembly, where five cases have been confirmed in recent days.

As of Monday evening, there were 1,412 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 30 related deaths in France.