French President Macron Contracts COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald

French President, Emmanuel Macron has on Thursday, tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency confirmed, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next few weeks.



Macron with the result, would now be part of other world leaders that tested positive to the virus, which includes, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.



The French president was tested after showcasing some symptoms will now, in accordance with national regulations, self-isolate for seven days period.



Macron’s office in a statement stated that, “He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely.



His office in the statement also said that, “An intended trip next week by President Macron to Lebanon has already been cancelled.