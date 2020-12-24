French President Macron Free Of COVID-19 Symptoms

By Onwuka Gerald
Office of French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the ruler is free of symptoms of COVID-19, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Macron who was in self-isolation at an official residence near Paris no longer needs to remain in quarantine, the Elysee Palace added.
“President Macron no longer shows symptoms, and his isolation can therefore end after seven days”, the statement continued.
He had since remained in charge of the main issues of current affairs of the country, and would continue to do so in the coming hours and days.
His office therefore reported signs of improvement on Wednesday.