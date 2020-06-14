French President Says France Won’t Take Down Statues, Urges Europe To Reduce Dependence On China

The French President, Emmanuel Macron addressed France in a televised address on Sunday where he touched on issues relating to Anti Racism Protests and Europe’s direction after Covid-19.
He announced that the fight to end racial discrimination globally should not lead to hateful rewriting of history.
Citing the statues of past leaders in the United States and UK that have been vandalized by protesters.
He said: ” I will be very clear tonight compatriots. The republic won’t erase any name from its history. It will forget none of its artworks, it won’t take down statues”.
President Macron also addressed Europe’s Economic supply chains, which is heavily reliant on China, which has lead to roadblocks and bottlenecks due to the Coronavirus.
” I want us to draw all the lessons from what we learned “.
” This ordeal has exposed flaws and fragilities; our dependence on other continents to get our hands on some goods”.