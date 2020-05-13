Fresh Attacks By Bandits In Kaduna State Leave At Least Eight Dead, Several Injured

The three affected villages are confirmed to be in Kajuru local government area Kaduna state. No fewer than eight people have been reported dead and many others injured. The communities are Idanu, Makyali and Bakin- Kogi.

Several houses and farmlands were reportedly burnt down during the attack.

The fresh killings took place barely 24 hours after 17 people were killed in the early hours of Tuesday by suspected herdsmen who attacked Gonan-Rogo village, also in Kajuru Local Government Area.



The most recent of the series of attacks, according to the President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Mr. Awema Maisamari, took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said the attack on Makyali community took place at about 7am on Wednesday, leading to the killing of seven people, while the attacks on Bakin Kogi and Idanu took place on Tuesday at about 7pm.



Maisamari said the attackers killed five people on the spot, adding that two additional corpses were later recovered from the bushes.



He said in Idanu, one person was killed and two others were injured, while in Bakin Kogi, no life was lost as the villagers escaped, but their houses were burnt.



“The situation as at this morning is that the terrorists attacked three other settlements near Gonan- Rogo village which was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday and 17 people were killed.



“In one of the communities called Bakin Kogi, the villagers escaped but several houses were burnt down. At the second village called Idanu, one person was killed and two others were injured. The attacks on Idanu and Bakin Kogi took place on Tuesday around 7pm.



“At a village called Makyali, along Kachia road, seven people were killed when the community came under attack this morning (Wednesday) around 7am.



“Five people were killed on the spot, two corpses were later recovered in the bushes. Some people also sustained injuries”, he said.



The Kaduna State police command is yet to confirm the latest attack. The gunmen were alleged to have numbered over a 100.

Following the fresh attack, residents of the three communities were said to have fled to other neighboring villages due to fear of being killed by returning gunmen.

President Muhammadu Buhari had late last night condemned the previous attacks by bandits among the Fulani and Addara communities in Kajuru LGA of the state, describing reprisal killings as wrong and unacceptable.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari made the remarks while reacting to the recent range of attacks and counter-attacks in Kajuru communities as reported yesterday.



According to President Buhari, “killing people in the name of revenge is not acceptable.”

