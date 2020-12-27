FRSC Boss In A Desperate Visit To Villa Despite Attaining Retirement Age

By Brangyet Kabien

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps Boboye Oyeyemi paid a secret visit to the Aso Rock Villa on Thursday 24th December, 2020 at 4.00pm in a last minute push for reappointed into office, The Breaking Times reliably gathered.

The source inform that Oyeyemi spent close to 2 hours in the villa despite the announcement from the President that Christmas visits to the villa is cancelled as a result of the upsurge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The source which wishes to remain anonymous disclosed that the visit may not be unconnected to his desperate ambition to continue to remain in office even as he has attained his retirement age.

Mr Oyeyem attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years for public officers on 26th November 2020.

Our source further informed that Oyeyemi sold a dummy to his staff that he has a critical meeting in the office of his supervisor to discuss some operational matters only for him to do a decoy and headed straight to the Aso Rock Villa.

Oyeyemi’s continued illegal occupation of the office of the Corp Marshall has become a source of concern as the country is currently witnessing a series of unprecedented road accident on the highways with record number of fatality, serious injuries with grave economic loses while the FRSC is left helpless with no definite leadership because the focus of Oyeyem is on how to perpetuate himself in office by securing reappointed.

When contacted for reaction, the FRSC Public Relations Officer Mr Bisi Kazeem, declined com