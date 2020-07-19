FRSC Defends Core Marshals Seen Manhandling Tricycle Drive In Benin

The Federal Road Safety Corps has condemned the actions of a tricycle rider along the Benin- Sapele expressway in Edo State while defending the reaction of its official describing it as an act of self defence.

The tricycle rider was seen in a viral video on social media physically attacking officials of the FRCN.

In a series of tweet signed by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem, he defended actions of its personnel, expressing displeasure that the public criticised it personnel who reacted in self defence.

He said, ” The Corps wishes to register it’s displeasure st the incessant abuse of its personnel and damage to its property across its formation nationwide by unruly people. I warn that this like any other unwarranted attacks is unacceptable, the Corps will do everything within its legal strength to ensure that this act does not go without due punishment under the law.

“The Corps has therfore resolved never to condone such barbaric acts and damage to either it’s personnel or patrol vehicles any longer and is prepared to use this case to serve as a deterrent to others who are find of molesting law enforcement agents.

“The motoring public is hereby warned to note that, though the FRSC is civil in nature and discourages physical attack on offenders. This does not mean members of the Corps should watch and allow physical damage on its property and personnel in the course of their legitimate duty”, he said.