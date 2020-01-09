0 comments

FRSC gives condition for use of Google map while driving

by on January 9, 2020
 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has made a clarification on its ban on the use of Google map while driving.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday January 8, FRSC corps marshal Boboye Oyeyemi said road users can only use Google map with the aid of car-holding phone devices.

According to him, those nabbed making use of Google map without the aid of car-holding phone devices will be arrested and prosecuted. 

He said; 

“The use of google map while driving is allowed, but hand-held driving and usage are offences associated with driving and anyone caught would face the law squarely.

“If you must use Google map while driving, you must get the car-holding phone devices which is both for your safety and for better usage of the device and the application.”

Chuks Azotani


